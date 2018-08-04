Azerbaijan leads for number of trips to Georgia

Most of all international visits to Georgia over the past seven months have been carried out from Azerbaijan.

According to Oxu.Az, the due statement came from head of the National Tourism Administration Georgy Chogovadze who spoke at a press conference.

After Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey and Armenia were the leading countries for international visits.

Over the past seven months, more than 4.6 million international travelers have visited Georgia, an increase of 12.9% compared to the same period last year.

Most foreigners come to Georgia by land and air transport.

The income from foreign tourism for seven months of 2018 amounted to 1.7 billion dollars (an increase of 28.9%)

News.Az

