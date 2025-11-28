Azerbaijan named Asia’s top cultural and historical tourism nation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has been recognized as Asia’s Top Cultural and Historical Tourism Nation, according to a survey conducted by the regional publications Top 10 of Asia and Top 10 of Malaysia.

The award was presented to Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Irfan Davudov, during the annual “Top Asia Corporate Ball 2025” held in Kuala Lumpur by RHA Media, publisher of both magazines, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The event gathered over a thousand participants, including high-ranking government officials, public figures, diplomats, corporate leaders, experts, bloggers, and media representatives from Malaysia and other regional countries.

Organizers highlighted that Azerbaijan earned this recognition due to its large-scale tourism projects, the development of modern tourism infrastructure, and growing international interest in the country as a travel destination. The award underscores Azerbaijan’s rich historical heritage, cultural diversity, and its rising global reputation in tourism.

Top 10 of Asia and Top 10 of Malaysia have a combined monthly readership of over 400,000 across the Asia region.

Photo: AZERTAC

News.Az