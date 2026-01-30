Azerbaijan rejects military use of airspace against Iran

The statement was made by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during a telephone conversation with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, according to official information, News.Az reports, citing MFA.

Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijan has consistently adhered to principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and non-interference, emphasizing that Baku will not permit any third party to use Azerbaijani territory or airspace to carry out attacks or military operations against Iran.

He also underlined Azerbaijan’s long-standing call for restraint, urging all sides to avoid actions and rhetoric that could escalate tensions or destabilize the situation in the region. According to the foreign minister, dialogue and responsible diplomacy remain the only viable path to ensuring regional stability and security.