Azerbaijan says Italy’s policy should set example for some other European countries, particularly France

Italy’s policy should set an example for some other European countries, particularly France, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Aykhan Hajizada, said on Thursday.

Hajizada was commenting on the statement made by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on the situation in the region, News.Az reports.

He stressed that the statement issued by Italy’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is primarily a sign of respect for the fundamental norms and principles of international law. “At the same time, it highlights the vital importance of not interfering in the internal affairs of states, and of avoiding irresponsible approach to such a sensitive matter as the normalization and peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” the spokesperson said.

Hajizada pointed out that Italy’s policy and approach in the region have always been balanced, both during the conflict and in the post-conflict period.

“Italy’s avoidance of policies that overlook violations of international law once again indicates that it is constantly aware of the situation, and proves the baseless nature and ineffectiveness of the destructive policies of countries like France,” he added.

News.Az