Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan State Oil Fund’s revenues hit $207 billion

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan State Oil Fund’s revenues hit $207 billion
Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund (SOFAZ). Photo: AZERTAC

The total revenues of Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund (SOFAZ) have reached $207.3 billion since its establishment, according to Vadim Pshenichny, Director of SOFAZ's Risk Management Department.

Pshenichny announced this at a media briefing on investment results for 2024 and prospects for 2025, News.Az reports, citing local media

He highlighted that $192.4 billion (92.8%) of the total revenues came from oil and gas agreements, while investment income contributed $14.9 billion (7.2%).  

Pshenichny stressed that the fund’s total expenditures during this period amounted to $147.3 billion.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      