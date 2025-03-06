Azerbaijan State Oil Fund’s revenues hit $207 billion

+ ↺ − 16 px

The total revenues of Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund (SOFAZ) have reached $207.3 billion since its establishment, according to Vadim Pshenichny, Director of SOFAZ's Risk Management Department.

Pshenichny announced this at a media briefing on investment results for 2024 and prospects for 2025, News.Az reports, citing local media.

He highlighted that $192.4 billion (92.8%) of the total revenues came from oil and gas agreements, while investment income contributed $14.9 billion (7.2%).

Pshenichny stressed that the fund’s total expenditures during this period amounted to $147.3 billion.

News.Az