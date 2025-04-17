Azerbaijani and Serbian Air Force commanders hold meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Namig Islamzade, met with a delegation led by Major General Brane Krnjajić, Commander of the Air Force and Air Defense of the Republic of Serbia.

The Serbian delegation is on a visit to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports via the Ministry of Defense.

During the meeting held at the Central Command Post of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Namig Islamzade welcomed the guests and expressed satisfaction with seeing the them in Azerbaijan.

The parties analyzed the current state of work regarding the Air Forces of both countries, held extensive discussions on perspective issues.

Following the meeting, the Serbian delegation was informed about the activities and upcoming objectives of the command post, established in accordance with modern standards and equipped with modern control systems.

In the end, the guests’ questions were answered.

News.Az