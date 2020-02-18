Azerbaijani cellist Jamal Aliyev to perform in UK

Jamal Aliyev has participated in a number of international festivals in Turkey, Great Britain, France, Switzerland, China and other countries.

He became the winner of the third Arts Club – Sir Karl Jenkins Music Award.

The musician performed on BBC Radio 3, Medici TV and London Live TV on many occasions, including his solo performance with the BBC Concert Orchestra where he gave his debut live broadcast at the Menuhin Hall.

He has recorded his debut CD with the Champs Hill label and has been performing as a solo cellist and a chamber musician in prestigious major venues around the world.

