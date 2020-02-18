Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani cellist Jamal Aliyev to perform in UK

Azerbaijani cellist Jamal Aliyev will give a concert at the Dorset County Museum in England. He will appear on the stage with Estonian pianist Maksim Stsura.

The concert will feature works by Ludwig van Beethoven, César Franck, Pyotr Tchaikovsky, David Popper, Witold Lutosławski and Sergei Rachmaninoff.


