Azerbaijani commandos conduct tactical-special exercises (VIDEO)

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2023, tactical-special exercises are being conducted in the Azerbaijani Army’s Operations Commando units, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

According to the scenario, the commandos moving along the designated route accomplished the tasks of neutralizing the imaginary enemy's sabotage group who attempted to commit a provocation.

The commandos advanced into the depths of the operational area and detected enemy's temporary shelters. Activities on suppression of sabotage of the surrounded imaginary enemy were successfully accomplished.

The main purpose of the conducted exercises is to improve the tactical skills of the military personnel, to increase the skills of using small arms, as well as to further improve the combat capability of the Operations Commando units.

News.Az