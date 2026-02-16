Azerbaijani, Georgian MFA officials mull consular cooperation issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 16, 2026, the next round of consular consultations took place in Baku between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia.

It was reported that the Azerbaijani delegation was led by Emil Safarov, Head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, while the Georgian delegation was headed by Giorgi Tabatadze, Director of the Department of International Law, Consular Affairs, and Diaspora Issues at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, News.Az reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Press Service.

The meeting was attended by Faiq Quliyev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Georgia, Zurab Pataradze, Ambassador of Georgia to the Republic of Azerbaijan, and officials from the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Justice, and the State Migration Service.

During the consular consultations, the current state and prospects of consular cooperation between the two countries were discussed, including the signing of bilateral documents in this field.

The parties discussed the protection of the rights and freedoms of citizens of both countries and the provision of consular assistance to them, reaching an agreement to intensify cooperation.

The consultations also covered discussions on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in key areas such as justice, migration, education, social protection, and other important sectors.

At the end of the talks, the heads of the two delegations signed the protocol of the meeting.

News.Az