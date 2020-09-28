Azerbaijani MFA: Cypriot MFA’s statement is ‘one-sided and biased'’

+ ↺ − 16 px

The statement made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus regarding the escalation on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops is ‘one-sided and biased’, said Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“We remind the Cypriot Foreign Ministry that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are battling to protect the civilian population in their internationally recognized territories,” the spokesperson said. “Armenian troops have been illegally deployed in the Azerbaijani territories for almost 30 years.”

Abdullayeva urged the Cypriot side to take a look at the relevant international documents before making any baseless accusations against Azerbaijan.

News.Az

