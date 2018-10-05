Azerbaijani Navy conducting command & staff exercises

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Navy is conducting command and staff exercises in line with the combat training plan for 2018 approved by Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Zakir Ha

As part of the exercises conducted to improve the combat skills of Azerbaijan’s naval personnel, the planning of interaction of tactical ship groups is being implemented in the staffs to protect energy infrastructures in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, and decisions are being made to bring the ships to the state of full combat readiness.

News.Az

