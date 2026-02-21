Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs mull regional, int'l developments

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discussed bilateral cooperation as well as regional and international developments, including the first meeting of the Board of Peace held in Washington, D.C., with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, the Pakistani diplomat wrote on his account on X, News.Az reports.

The ministers agreed to continue close coordination on all issues of mutual interest.

News.Az