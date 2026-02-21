Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs mull regional, int'l developments

Source: MFA

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discussed bilateral cooperation as well as regional and international developments, including the first meeting of the Board of Peace held in Washington, D.C., with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, the Pakistani diplomat wrote on his account on X, News.Az reports.

The ministers agreed to continue close coordination on all issues of mutual interest.


