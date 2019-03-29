Azerbaijani president holds first one-on-one meeting with Armenian prime minister - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev`s meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to discuss the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict in Vienna continues.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan first held a one-on-one meeting.

The meeting is currently underway with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

A meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan kicked off in Vienna, Austria by the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, Hikmet Hajiyev, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, has tweeted.

“President Ilham Aliyev is having meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to discuss settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict in Vienna. Azerbaijan supports negotiated resolution of conflict within existing format based on UNSCR, HFA, principles of international law,” Hajiyev wrote.

The meeting is expected to last two hours.

News.Az

