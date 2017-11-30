Azerbaijan's FM receives EU special envoy for Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Roland Kobia, European Union Special Envoy for Afghanistan.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged their views on the current status of relations and prospects of development between Azerbaijan and the EU, expressed interest in the development of cooperation in the issues of reconstruction of Afghanistan. In this context, the sides underlined the importance of “Heart of Asia” – Istanbul Process 7th Ministerial Conference to be held in Baku under the theme “Security and Economic Connectivity towards a Strengthened Heart of Asia Region” on November 30- December 1, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov spoke about the regional transport and connectivity projects launched with Azerbaijan’s initiative and participation, especially prospects of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway adding that Afghanistan can also get benefited from this project.

During the meeting Ambassador Roland Kobia commended the contributions of Azerbaijan for the development of Afghanistan.

News.Az

