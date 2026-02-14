Baku hosts Serbia’s Statehood Day event

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 13, an event celebrating Serbia's National Holiday — Statehood Day — was held in Baku.

Serbian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dragan Vladisavljevic spoke about his country’s statehood history, emphasizing that relations between the two nations have consistently developed over the years, reaching the level of strategic partnership, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The Serbian ambassador noted that political relations between Baku and Belgrade have intensified in recent years, accompanied by the expansion of economic collaboration and growth in trade exchange.

He expressed his confidence that the close and significant cooperation, as well as friendly relations established between Serbia and Azerbaijan would continue in the future.

Sahil Babayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Finance and Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia, noted that in recent years, cooperation between the two countries has developed across a wide spectrum, covering trade, investment, energy, industry, transport, agriculture, social policy, culture and humanitarian areas.

According to him, growing Serbian investments in Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector, mainly focused on the non-oil sector, as well as the increase in the volume of investments by the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan in Serbian financial instruments clearly demonstrates the strengthening of mutual trust and partnership between the two countries.

The sides also highlighted cooperation in the energy sector, noting that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner contributing to strengthening Serbia's energy security.

Finance Minister Babayev hailed the expansion of cooperation in the field of transport and logistics, including transit transportation.

“In 2025, the volume of transit transportation increased compared to the previous year. The launch of direct flights on the Belgrade-Baku route from 2026 will serve to further intensify economic, tourism and humanitarian relations,” the Azerbaijani Minister added.

Emphasizing that the Intergovernmental Joint Commission plays an important role in the development of Azerbaijani-Serbian cooperation, Minister Sahil Babayev noted: The 9th meeting of the Commission, held in Belgrade in October 2025, played a significant role in terms of bilateral relations. The protocol signed on the outcomes of the meeting featured specific areas such as trade and investment, energy and industry, transport and logistics, as well as contacts between business circles.

News.Az