Belarusian, Serbian, Slovak presidents arrive in Azerbaijan for COP29

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko arrived in Azerbaijan on Monday to attend the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, President Aleksandr Lukashenko was welcomed by Farid Ahmadov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Justice, Maharram Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Belarus, and other officials, News.Az reports.Serbian President Aleksandr Vucic and Slovak President Peter Pellegrini also arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the COP29 climate conference. The opening ceremony of the COP29 climate conference, one of the world’s most prestigious and grand events, was held on Monday in Baku.In his opening remarks, COP28 President Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for excellent organization of the event and the warm hospitality. Highlighting the initiatives put forward by his country at COP28, he expressed his optimism that COP29 would achieve a new success in Azerbaijan.The COP28 President also mentioned the cooperation within the COP Presidencies Troika.Furthermore, Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, has been elected as President of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. COP28 President Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber formally handed over the leadership to Mukhtar Babayev.In his remarks, Babayev expressed his pleasure at welcoming participants to Baku, describing COP29 as an opportunity for everyone.Highlighting the severe consequences of natural disasters linked to climate change, Babayev noted: "We are aware of all the political and financial constraints that may arise. However, I believe the investments will pay off."Speaking to the event, Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) described the “UNFCCC process as the only place where we have to address the rampant climate crisis, and to credibly hold each other to account to act on it.“This crisis is affecting every single individual in the world in one way or another,” he emphasized. Mentioning the importance of agreeing on a new global climate finance goal, the UN official underscored: “We cannot leave Baku without a substantial outcome.”

News.Az