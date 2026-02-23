Canada summons OpenAI safety team to Ottawa after school shooting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canada has summoned top officials from OpenAI to Ottawa after it emerged the company had not shared internal concerns about a person who went on to commit a school shooting, Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon said on Monday.

Earlier this month an 18-year-old with mental health problems shot eight people in a western town and then committed suicide, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

OpenAI said it had banned the killer's account last year on the chatbot ChatGPT for policy violations which it said did not meet internal criteria for reporting to law enforcement.

News.Az