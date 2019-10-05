China Daily highlights Azerbaijani President’s letter of congratulation to President Xi Jinping

+ ↺ − 16 px

An influential English-language China Daily newspaper has published an article, highlighting Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s letter of congratulation addre

"Over the past years, the People's Republic of China, having gone through a major stage of development, has achieved incredible success in all spheres of life. Thanks to drastic economic reforms, it has become one of the leading states in the world with modern infrastructure," the head of state said in his letter.

"The Belt and Road Initiative, as a large-scale transnational international cooperation project of which you are the author, has opened up ample opportunities for the prosperity of countries and the Eurasian region as a whole. I would like to particularly note that we attach great importance to Azerbaijani-Chinese cooperation. Our relations, which have an ancient history and good traditions, are currently undergoing a period of dynamic and comprehensive development," the Azerbaijani President said in his letter.

News.Az

News.Az