CSTO refuses to save Armenian PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

The issue of involving the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeepers in resolving the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region is not on the agenda, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas told reporters, Trend reports with reference to BelTA.

"Armenia, Azerbaijan and the countries of the OSCE Minsk Group have been directly involved in resolving the situation," the statement said.

News.Az

News.Az