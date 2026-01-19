Denmark deploys more troops to Greenland

+ ↺ − 16 px

Denmark is deploying additional soldiers to Greenland as part of an ongoing buildup of military personnel in the Arctic territory.

The Danish Armed Forces confirmed the deployment to broadcaster TV 2, noting that a larger contingent of combat soldiers is expected to arrive in Kangerlussuaq Monday evening, described as “a substantial contribution,” News.Az reports.

About 100 Danish troops had already been stationed in Nuuk, with a similar number deployed to Kangerlussuaq.

The forces will participate in the “Arctic Endurance” exercise, which Danish authorities say has been accelerated and intensified following recent statements by US President Donald Trump. Trump has expressed interest in the “complete and total purchase” of Greenland, claiming it is vital for US and global security, and the White House has suggested the option of military action.

On Saturday, Trump also threatened to impose 10% tariffs on eight European nations—including Denmark, the UK, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Finland—rising to 25% by June 1, in response to their opposition to US control of Greenland. In turn, the eight countries issued a joint statement on Sunday, denouncing the threat and reaffirming their commitment to Arctic security.

News.Az