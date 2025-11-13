Drone attacks hit Orel, locals report explosions - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Explosions were reported in the Russian city of Orel early Thursday morning amid warnings of incoming missile and drone threats. Video footage captured debris falling from the sky.

At around 4:30 a.m., authorities declared a missile threat for Orel and the surrounding region, urging residents to take shelter. A few minutes later, the all-clear was issued — but shortly after, residents began reporting loud noises and strong explosions, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Local social media channels were filled with accounts of unidentified drones seen flying over the city. Reports indicated that both missile and drone threats were declared simultaneously.

Community pages on Russian messaging platforms claimed that air defense systems were activated, intercepting several targets. However, some debris reportedly fell into residential areas, an incident that was caught on video.

Orel is home to several oil depots and a military base from which Russian forces launch Iranian-made Shahed drones toward Ukraine. The base reportedly has eight ground launch pads and a 2.8-kilometer stretch of road used for drone launches from vehicles.

The city lies about 150 kilometers from Ukraine’s northeastern border.

Orel has faced multiple drone attacks in recent weeks. On the night of November 5, unidentified drones struck the city, causing explosions that shook homes and lit up the night sky.

Regional governor Andrey Klychkov later said air defense forces had destroyed the incoming drones.

Another attack occurred on the night of October 31, when residents again reported explosions and air defense activity. Debris from one of the downed drones hit the local thermal power plant (CHP), damaging electrical equipment, though no fire broke out.

Later that day, the Ukrainian Navy confirmed it had launched Neptune missile strikes on the Orel CHP. According to the Navy, the power plant supplied electricity to Russian military enterprises in the region — and its destruction dealt “a significant blow to the occupiers’ logistics.”

