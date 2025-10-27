Drones strike Moscow in overnight attack - VIDEO

Smoke rises over buildings near Moscow during a reported drone attack overnight on Oct. 26-27, 2025. (Astra)

A series of explosions shook Moscow late Sunday evening as unidentified drones launched a surprise attack on the Russian capital, spreading panic among residents and prompting conflicting statements from officials.

According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s Center for Counteracting Disinformation, Moscow came under drone assault on October 26. Although Kovalenko offered no details, videos and photos quickly flooded Russian social media, showing flashes in the night sky, rising smoke, and people rushing to shelters, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Russian officials attempted to calm the public, claiming that “all drones were intercepted” by the country’s air defense systems. However, multiple explosions were heard across the city, and plumes of smoke were visible from several districts.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said air defenses were “repelling drone attacks,” without addressing the visible aftermath in central Moscow.

Local Telegram channels and state media outlets reported that a high-rise building was hit, though many analysts suggested the explosion could have been caused by Russia’s own air defenses, which have a record of friendly fire incidents in urban areas.

Images circulating online showed armed Russian soldiers in pickup trucks near the Kremlin, suggesting heightened security across the capital.

Earlier that day, explosions were reported near key military sites — including Shaikovka Airbase and Kaluga Airport, both home to Russian strategic aviation units.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces reportedly struck the Belgorod dam, causing structural damage and flooding that isolated Russian troops near the Vovchansk front line.

Sunday’s attack marks one of the most intense nights of drone activity in Moscow since the war began. The incidents have once again raised questions about Russia’s air defense capabilities and the security of its capital.

