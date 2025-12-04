Earthquake hits Almaty, residents feel tremors - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake struck near Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city, on Thursday, with residents feeling tremors around 12:45 p.m.

Sirens sounded across the city, and some residents received phone alerts warning of potential danger, News.Az reports, citing Kazakh media.

The Kazakhstan Ministry of Emergency Situations’ network of seismic stations recorded the quake at a magnitude of 2–3.

No injuries or damage have been reported so far.

Residents in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, also reported feeling the tremors.

