Emergency declared in Novorossiysk after overnight drone attack

A state of emergency has been declared in the Russian port city of Novorossiysk after a large-scale overnight drone attack triggered fires at key oil and port facilities.

According to the Telegram channel Astra, debris from downed drones ignited fires at an oil depot and sections of the port. Local officials said several structures were damaged, including four apartment buildings, leaving at least one person injured, News.Az reports.

Mayor Andrey Kravchenko reported that falling debris also damaged a storage tank and a pier belonging to Chernomortransneft, a container terminal, and the Sheskharis oil depot — one of Russia’s most important crude transshipment hubs. A civilian vessel in the port was also hit, injuring three sailors. All fires were later extinguished, and authorities said no casualties occurred at the affected industrial sites.

Russia’s Defence Ministry claimed it intercepted 216 drones throughout the night, including 66 over Krasnodar Krai, 59 over the Black Sea and 45 over the Saratov region. The ministry did not specify how many drones evaded air defences.

The attack caused a significant operational impact. Local media reported that crude oil exports from Novorossiysk were temporarily suspended following the strike. The Sheskharis terminal, owned by Transneft and Rosneft, handles 35–40 tankers per month — roughly 3.5–4.5 million tonnes of oil, or up to 20 percent of Russia’s maritime exports.

Residents said heavy explosions were heard across the city, and some reports suggested that S-300 or S-400 air defence positions near the terminal may have been hit, though this has not been officially confirmed.

The governor of Krasnodar Krai confirmed the attack, saying Russian forces “repelled strikes throughout the night.”

