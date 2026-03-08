Explosion reported near U.S. Embassy in Oslo- VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A loud explosion was reported near the Embassy of the United States in Oslo early Sunday morning, according to Norwegian police, as reported by News.Az.

Authorities said the blast occurred near the consular entrance of the embassy building in Oslo and caused minor damage. Police believe an explosive device may have been placed near the entrance.

Emergency services and police units were quickly deployed to the scene, and the area surrounding the embassy was secured while investigators began examining the site.

Local residents reported hearing a powerful explosion at around 1:00 a.m. local time and said they saw smoke rising above the diplomatic compound shortly afterward.

Norwegian authorities have launched a search for a possible suspect, though officials have not yet confirmed who may be responsible for the incident.

There have been no immediate reports of injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

News.Az