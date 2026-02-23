Former Vikings DB Ronyell Whitaker dies aged 46

No cause of death was disclosed, News.Az reports, citing the New York Post.

Whitaker spent two seasons with the Vikings during his NFL career, appearing in 27 games between 2006 and 2007. Over that span, he recorded 31 tackles.

The organization expressed its condolences as the Vikings community mourns another loss.

As part of a statement released through the team, ​​Whitaker’s family said they were “heartbroken,” while describing the former NFL player as someone who had lived “a life marked by passion, perseverance and purpose.”

“While many knew him for his athletic accomplishments, those closest to him knew him best for his generous heart, unwavering loyalty and deep love for his family,” part of the family’s statement read. “He was a protector, a mentor and a source of strength and laughter to all who had the blessing of knowing him.

“During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for prayers, love and privacy as our family grieves this tremendous loss and celebrates the life of a man who meant so much to so many.”

Whitaker’s family said that funeral arrangements and memorial details will be released in the coming days.

The former defensive back had played his college football at Virginia Tech and later signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in 2003.

He appeared in four games during his rookie season and joined the Vikings in 2006.

Whitaker spent the 2008 offseason with the Lions and finished his career in the Canadian Football League.

Whitaker spent time as a defensive backs coach at Chanhassen High School from 2014-18 and had been CEO/owner of Whitaker Group, LLC since 2011, according to his family.

His death comes amid the Vikings already dealing with another tragedy.

“The tragic news occurred less than a month before Whitaker turned 47 and as the Vikings family was still processing Saturday’s passing of 25-year-old Rondale Moore,” the organization said in a statement.

Police have said Moore died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Indiana.