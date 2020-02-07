Georgia's Ex-Prosecutor General proposed again to post

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Georgian Prosecutor-General Irakli Shotadze has been selected among four shortlisted candidates for the same post by the Prosecutorial Council.

Now Georgian Justice Minister Tea Tsulukiani will present Shotadze, as the final candidate, before the Georgian government for approval.



If the government approves Shotadze, then a vote will take place in parliament. If at least 76 MPs of a total of 150 votes for Shotadze, he will become the country’s first prosecutor general elected by parliament twice.

The ruling Georgian Dream party vow support for Shotadze, Agenda.ge reported.



Shotadze served as Georgian prosecutor general in November 2015 - May 2018. The post became vacant after former Chief Prosecutor Shalva Tadumadze was approved as a lifetime judge of the Georgian Supreme Court in December 2019.

