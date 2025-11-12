Germany sends additional €40 million in winter aid to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany is providing Ukraine with an extra €40 million in winter aid to help the country cope with ongoing Russian attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul announced.

“We are helping to ensure that homes remain warm and well-lit, and that Russia, with its targeted attacks on civilian gas and heat supplies, does not succeed in breaking the morale of those defending their homeland,” Wadephul said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The funds will be used for humanitarian needs, including repairing heating systems and damaged homes, and delivering generators, blankets, and hygiene products.

This follows a previous €60 million contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund at the end of October, which supports generators, energy equipment, and mobile thermal power plants.

Germany has also pledged around €3 billion in financial aid to Ukraine in 2026 and recently delivered Patriot air defense systems, with support from Denmark, Lithuania, and Norway.

The new aid package aims to restore Ukraine’s damaged energy sector and accelerate the delivery of essential equipment to keep homes and infrastructure functioning through the winter.

News.Az