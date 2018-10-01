Ilham Aliyev: Bilateral, multilateral co-op between Azerbaijan, China to continue developing

+ ↺ − 16 px

"I believe that the friendly relations between our two countries and our bilateral and multilateral cooperation will continue developing"

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the Chairman of the People's Republic of China, AzerTag reports.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and all your people on the occasion of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Azerbaijan-China relations have ancient history and good traditions.

The current high level of our inter-governmental relations, which clearly reflect these traditions, has a significant impact on the deepening of our bilateral cooperation in all areas.

I believe that the friendly relations between our two countries and our bilateral and multilateral cooperation will continue developing and expanding to the benefit of our nations.

On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of China everlasting peace and prosperity”, reads the letter.

News.Az

News.Az