Int'l Court of Justice grants Azerbaijan's request for provisional measures against Armenia

On December 7, 2021, the International Court of Justice has granted Azerbaijan’s request for provisional measures in relation to Armenia’s incitement and promotion of racial hatred, including by hate groups operating in Armenia’s territory targeting Azerbaijanis. The Court has rightly ordered Armenia to urgently take action to prevent irreparable harm to the human rights of Azerbaijanis. These decisions follow the Court hearings on the 14th through the 19th of October 2021.

"Azerbaijan welcomes the Court’s order, which is essential to prevent the irreparable harm to the rights of Azerbaijan and the human rights of Azerbaijanis pending a decision on the merits of Azerbaijan’s claims. We urge Armenia to immediately comply with the Court’s order," the ministry said.

"With respect to the Court’s indication of provisional measures requested by Armenia, we note that the measures related to the repatriation of detainees, as well as the closure of the Trophy Park in Baku, requested by Armenia, have been rightfully rejected by the Court," the statement said.

"Azerbaijan will comply with the measures indicated by the Court related to preventing racial discrimination, which reaffirms existing treaty obligations that Azerbaijan takes seriously and is committed to upholding," the ministry noted.

"Azerbaijan will continue to uphold the rights of all people under international law, and to hold Armenia to account for its ongoing and historic grave violations of human rights," the statement noted.

