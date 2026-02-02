Iran’s president orders start of nuclear talks with US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered the resumption of negotiations with the United States on the nuclear issue.

Pezeshkian had instructed relevant authorities to begin talks with Washington, signaling a possible diplomatic opening between the two longtime adversaries, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Iran is carefully examining the framework of any potential negotiations with the United States. He noted that Tehran’s approach is focused on lifting sanctions and safeguarding national interests, while stressing that the process would be handled cautiously and with attention to timing.

Separately, Tasnim cited a source as saying that negotiations between Iran and the U.S., involving senior officials from both sides, could begin in the coming days. According to the source, the exact time and venue of the talks have not yet been finalized.

The discussions are expected to take place at the level of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, the source added. Araghchi visited Türkiye several days ago, fueling speculation about possible diplomatic preparations.

Meanwhile, U.S. media cited a source in the American administration as telling Axios on Sunday that President Donald Trump’s administration has indicated it is open to holding talks with Iran as early as this week.

According to the Axios report, as quoted by Times of Israel, Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar are working to arrange a meeting in the coming days in Ankara between Witkoff and Iranian officials.

News.Az