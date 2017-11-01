Joint Statement: "Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran support the expansion of cooperation in the oil and gas sectors"

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan want to deepen high-level cooperation on global energy market platforms and expand cooperation in the oil and gas sector, a joint statement signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in Tehran on Wednesday said, APA reports.

"The parties point out the key role of the Russian Federation, the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran in the sustained functioning of regional and global energy markets, support the expansion of cooperation in the oil and gas as well as petrochemical sectors, including in the area of exploration and development of oil and gas fields, transport and swap deliveries of crude oil and petroleum products, as well as deepening cooperation on the international platforms," the statement said.



The parties also supported the projects on connecting the electric grids of the three states as well as agreements on electric power trade.

News.Az

