JPMorgan chief praises Azerbaijan's investment climate

JPMorgan chief praises Azerbaijan’s investment climate
JPMorgan Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon has described Azerbaijan as a country with a stable and attractive investment environment, highlighting its growing reputation as a reliable partner in global financial markets.

Dimon made the remarks during a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Davos. He said Azerbaijan’s position in international financial markets is highly regarded and noted that the country maintains consistent and disciplined financial policies, News.Az reports, citing Report.

The JPMorgan chief also emphasized the importance of his company’s long-term cooperation with Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund, calling the partnership institutionally strong and strategically significant. He added that JPMorgan is interested in further deepening this collaboration.

The comments came on the sidelines of the Davos forum, where global business and political leaders are gathering to discuss international economic trends and investment opportunities.

 
 
 

