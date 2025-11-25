Kazakhstan nears completion of Central Asia’s largest industrial hub

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan is nearing completion of the International Industrial Cooperation Center Central Asia, which is set to become the region’s largest industrial hub.

The center, located near the Atameken and Gulistan border checkpoints, has been granted subzone status within the Turan special economic zone and aims to serve as a key platform for joint production and trade with Uzbekistan, News.Az reports, citing Kazakh media.

Trade and Integration Minister Arman Shakkaliyev said the construction is being implemented in two stages. Stage one involves zoning a 100-hectare territory, building eight production facilities, establishing external engineering networks, and creating access routes, all expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Stage two will host seven investment projects, including PVC production, drip irrigation systems, and processing of cotton, rice, grains, and oilseeds. An industrial park will also be established within the center.

The project will receive 185.1 billion tenge in investment and create 1,150 jobs. Minister Shakkaliyev noted that the center is expected to strengthen trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, boosting mutual trade to an estimated 10 billion USD within the next five years.

