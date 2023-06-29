Media Development Agency issues statement over pressure on AzTV journalists in France

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan has issued a statement in the aftermath of the attack on employees of Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC in France on June 28, News.az reports.

The statement reads: “Employees of Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC were attacked while performing their official duties in France, their camera was taken over and they were threatened with the use of weapons.

The mistreatment of AZTV employees who were performing their professional duties is a clear example of an attack against the freedom of speech and expression, free journalism in general, and a restriction of the journalistic right to access information.

The Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan strongly condemns the attack against the media representatives who were performing their professional activities and calls on the French authorities and relevant institutions to give a legal assessment to the incident, identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

At the same time, the Agency calls on international journalistic organizations and institutions specializing in the field of protection of media rights to keep the matter in the spotlight and show solidarity in having legal measures taken in the wake of the incident.”

News.Az