MOMENT of Israeli attack on Bushehr Air Base in Iran - VIDEO

Massive explosion showing the moment of U.S. / Israeli attack at Bushehr Air Base in Iran, filmed from very close range.

A video circulating on social media appears to show the moment of a powerful explosion at Iran’s Bushehr Air Base during a reported U.S. and Israeli strike, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

The footage, filmed from close range, captures a large blast followed by a fireball and thick smoke rising above the military facility.

The attack is believed to be part of a wider wave of strikes targeting Iranian military infrastructure amid escalating tensions between Iran, Israel and the United States.

The authenticity and exact timing of the video have not been independently verified.

News.Az