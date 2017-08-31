Moscow: Nothing new in Hoagland's statements

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The statements of Richard Hoagland are not new."

"They were repeatedly cited by the Presidents of the United States, France and Russia in their joint statements on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement."

The due statement came from Russian MFA spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on the recent statement of former US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Richard Hoagland about the principles of the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman also welcomed the appointment of the new co-chairman from the United States, Andrew Scheffer.

According to her, in the updated composition the co-chairs will continue their efforts aimed at assisting the parties in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: "We expect that the team spirit that was inherent among the three will be preserved."

News.Az

