Moscow: Nothing new in Hoagland's statements
"The statements of Richard Hoagland are not new."
"They were repeatedly cited by the Presidents of the United States, France and Russia in their joint statements on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement."
The due statement came from Russian MFA spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on the recent statement of former US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Richard Hoagland about the principles of the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
The Foreign Ministry spokesman also welcomed the appointment of the new co-chairman from the United States, Andrew Scheffer.
According to her, in the updated composition the co-chairs will continue their efforts aimed at assisting the parties in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: "We expect that the team spirit that was inherent among the three will be preserved."
News.Az