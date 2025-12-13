National Leader Heydar Aliyev honored in Mexico

+ ↺ − 16 px

An event marking the 22nd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev's passing took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico City.

The memorial event began with laying a wreath at the bust of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and with a minute of silence to honor his memory, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The event highlighted National Leader`s exceptional role in the history of the people and state, his invaluable merits in the establishment and strengthening of an independent, modern Azerbaijan, as well as the rich and wise heritage of statehood.

It was noted that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, a worthy successor to National Leader`s policy, the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country have been restored, and Azerbaijan has become a powerful state.

A video featuring Heydar Aliyev`s official visit to Mexico in 1982 was screened as part of the event.

News.Az