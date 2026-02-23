Poland detains Belarusian accused of spying for Minsk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Polish authorities have detained a Belarusian man on suspicion of spying for Minsk’s military intelligence, prosecutors confirmed on Monday.

The suspect, identified only as Pavlov T. under Polish privacy laws, has been detained for three months and faces at least five years in prison if convicted. He is accused of gathering intelligence in Poland, Germany, and Lithuania, including reconnaissance of critical infrastructure important for the defense of Poland and NATO, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Poland has warned that Russia and Belarus continue efforts to destabilize countries supporting Ukraine, further straining relations with Minsk since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The Belarusian embassy in Warsaw has not responded to requests for comment.

