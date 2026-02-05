Russia increases guided bomb attacks near Pokrovsk

Ukraine’s 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces said Russian strikes in the area rose by about 65% in January compared with December. Ukrainian officials reported that roughly 1,340 aerial bombs were dropped on the Pokrovsk–Myrnohrad area during the month, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ukrainian military sources say Russia’s tactical aviation has become one of the main threats on this front, particularly when weather conditions limit drone use. In such cases, Russian forces reportedly rely more heavily on air strikes.

Officials said the frequency of Russian air strikes varies significantly, sometimes reaching more than 20 attacks per day depending on weather and battlefield conditions.

Ukrainian forces also claim Russian troops are willing to use multiple guided bombs against single targets. In one cited case, six guided aerial bombs were reportedly used against a single Ukrainian mortar position.

According to Ukrainian military assessments, Russian aircraft often release guided bombs from distances of tens of kilometers, keeping them outside the effective range of some air defense systems.

On the ground, Ukrainian forces say they continue to hold the northern part of Pokrovsk and are attempting to slow Russian advances toward nearby Myrnohrad. Ukrainian officials also reported repelling a mechanized assault near the village of Hryshyne, though fighting in the broader area remains ongoing.

Ukraine’s commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said Russian forces are reinforcing the sector and attempting to advance in small assault groups as the battle for control of the area continues.