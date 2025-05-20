President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Hungary for working visit - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 20, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Hungary for a working visit at the invitation of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

A guard of honor was arranged at Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport in honor of the Azerbaijani President.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Hungary’s Minister for European Union Affairs János Bóka and other officials.

Source: AzerTAG

News.Az