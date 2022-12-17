Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev: In order to achieve our goals we must work efficiently

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev: In order to achieve our goals we must work efficiently

“In order to achieve our goals, we must work efficiently. Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary, Romania should work as one team and in close cooperation and coordination with European Union,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a plenary meeting on the signing ceremony of the “Agreement on a strategic partnership in the field of green energy development and transmission between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary” in Bucharest, News.az reports.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      