Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia to meet in New York

President Ilham Aliyev is scheduled to meet with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly which will take place in New York in September.

Oxu.Az reports referring to Haqqin.Az that the due information was disseminated by the Voice of America with reference to the former US Ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst.

According to Herbst, this meeting can be a signal for easing tension between the parties on the front line.

According to the Voice of America, after the bloody April clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh, it's time for all parties to take measures to build confidence in order to intensify the political settlement of the conflict.

News.Az