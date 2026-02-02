Renowned singer and music producer Yuan Weiren dies at 57

+ ↺ − 16 px

Renowned Taiwanese singer and music producer Yuan Weiren has died at the age of 57, his family said.

In a statement, his family said Yuan would be brought back to Taipei to be laid to rest alongside his father, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“We will bring him back to Taipei to be buried alongside our father in a familiar place surrounded by mountains and water,” the family said. “Fortunately, he left behind numerous songs that we can listen to whenever we miss him—while driving, feeling sad, or seeking peace. He is everywhere.”

Yuan was widely regarded as a musical genius and was known for composing many iconic songs in the Chinese-speaking world. His works included hit songs for Na Ying and Faye Wong, such as Conquer, No Regrets, and Just Like a Dream.

In 2018, Yuan suffered a serious head injury after a fall, which led to a brain hemorrhage and stroke. He had been recovering at home following the incident.

In 2020, he reportedly suffered another fall at home, sustaining a further head injury that left him in a coma. Doctors later said he had entered a vegetative state as a result of severe brain damage.

