Russia claims Ukraine fired U.S.-made ATACMS missiles at Voronezh

Russia’s Defence Ministry reported that Ukrainian forces launched four U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles targeting the southern city of Voronezh in what Moscow described as an attempted strike on civilian areas. Russian officials said all missiles were intercepted by S-400 air defence systems and Pantsir missile-gun complexes. Debris reportedly damaged a retirement home, an orphanage, and one private house, but no civilian injuries were reported.

Ukraine confirmed the use of ATACMS missiles, describing the strikes as aimed at military targets within Russia. Kyiv received the U.S.-made systems in 2023, initially restricted to use only on Ukrainian-controlled territory. Russia said its air reconnaissance identified the Kharkiv region as the launch site and claimed to have fired Iskander-M missiles to destroy two Ukrainian multiple rocket launchers in response, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

This is not the first time Ukraine has targeted Russian territory with ATACMS missiles; previous strikes were reported in January on the Belgorod region. Moscow previously retaliated with hypersonic missile strikes after Ukrainian attacks involving U.S. ATACMS and British Storm Shadow missiles last year.

News.Az