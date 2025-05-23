Yandex metrika counter

Russia confirms second round of talks with Ukraine to be held

Photo: Reuters

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed on Friday that a second round of talks between Moscow and Kyiv will be held.

Lavrov stated that Moscow’s work on a memorandum on the Ukraine crisis has reached an advanced stage and there will certainly be a second round of talks with Kiev, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"Yes, we are all for talks. Yes, there will be a second round. They [the Ukrainian authorities] have confirmed it. This is a positive development in itself," the top diplomat noted at a high-level conference on historical southern Russian lands.

"Work [on a memorandum] is underway," Lavrov said in response to a question. "I don’t know about Ukraine but our work has reached an advanced stage, and we will hand the memorandum over to the Ukrainians in any case," he added.


News.Az 

