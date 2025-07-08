Russia reportedly reinforcing military presence in Armenia

Russian military vehicles roll in Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, 9 May, 2025/AP Photo

Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) has alleged that Russia is expanding its military presence in Armenia, citing a document it claims to be a Russian army order aimed at reinforcing troops at the Gyumri base.

The report comes days after Armenia’s Foreign Ministry denied initial claims from Kyiv. However, HUR later published what it described as a telegram from the commander of Russia’s Southern Military District, detailing plans to urgently replenish units at the 102nd military base using personnel from four Russian armies, News.Az reports, citing Defense Intelligence of Ukraine.

The document reportedly outlines strict recruitment criteria and explicitly bans the enlistment of servicemen with drug-related offenses.

Kyiv argues that the move is part of a broader Kremlin strategy to destabilize global security and increase influence in the South Caucasus, particularly amid deteriorating Russia-Azerbaijan relations.

The Gyumri base, home to around 5,000 Russian personnel and key military assets, has become a point of contention as Armenia seeks closer ties with Türkiye and Azerbaijan, while distancing itself from Moscow and freezing its participation in the Russian-led CSTO alliance.

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Publishes russian Military Order on Troop Deployment to Armenia

Despite Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s criticisms of Russia’s regional role, the Gyumri base remains under a lease agreement valid until 2044.

News.Az