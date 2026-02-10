+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces have taken control of the settlement of Zalyznychne in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region.

Units from the “Vostok” military grouping advanced deeper into Ukrainian defensive positions and secured the settlement. The statement also claimed Ukrainian forces suffered personnel and equipment losses during the fighting, News.Az reports, citing Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The figures and battlefield claims could not be independently verified.

Russia also said it struck multiple Ukrainian military units, including brigades and battalions, in the same operational direction.

The reported development comes amid ongoing fighting across southern and eastern Ukraine, where both sides continue to report territorial advances and losses.

News.Az