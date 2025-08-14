Russia says it hit Ukrainian missile plants and defence systems

Russia’s defence ministry said its forces struck several Ukrainian missile plants, weapons design bureaus and rocket fuel production facilities with missiles and drones in July.

It said Western-supplied defence systems, including U.S.-made Patriot launchers and fire control radars in the Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions, were also destroyed while defending the sites, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to the ministry, the strikes thwarted what it called an attempt by Kyiv and its Western partners to produce missiles capable of hitting targets deep inside Russian territory.

