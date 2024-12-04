Russia warns Armenia's ICC participation could damage bilateral relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yerevan's involvement in the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) is having a direct impact on Russian-Armenian relations, according to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

The diplomat emphasized that Russia's stance "towards this whangdoodle, meaning the ICC, is well known." "Russia's attitude toward the ICC, as well as Armenia's accession to this so-called body, is also well known, including to our Armenian colleagues," she continued, News.Az reports, citing TASS. "We must once again state that Yerevan's participation in the Rome Statute, amid quasi-orders for the detention of certain Russian officials issued in The Hague, directly harms Russian-Armenian relations," she added."If Armenia's cooperation with the ICC could genuinely contribute to strengthening certain international legal provisions, this could be understood and welcomed. However, two decades of this pseudo-court's work speak otherwise: the ICC has not helped resolve any conflict it has attempted to address," the diplomat concluded.

